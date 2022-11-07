Gas Hits 1-Day Volume of $9.11 Million (GAS)

Gas (GAS) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 7th. Gas has a total market capitalization of $25.42 million and $9.11 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gas token can currently be bought for approximately $2.51 or 0.00012027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Gas has traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003260 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000292 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000362 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $125.91 or 0.00603836 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000281 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6,558.28 or 0.31452813 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000303 BTC.
Gas Token Profile
Gas’ launch date was July 15th, 2016. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 tokens. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gas’ official website is neo.org.
Buying and Selling Gas
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
