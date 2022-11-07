Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) Lifted to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEYGet Rating) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Sunday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on GLPEY. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Galp Energia, SGPS from €11.50 ($11.50) to €10.40 ($10.40) in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Galp Energia, SGPS from €14.00 ($14.00) to €13.50 ($13.50) in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.73.

Galp Energia, SGPS Trading Up 4.6 %

Shares of GLPEY traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,784. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -541.00 and a beta of 0.71. Galp Energia, SGPS has a 1-year low of $4.36 and a 1-year high of $6.88.

About Galp Energia, SGPS

Galp Energia, SGPS, SA operates as an integrated energy operator in Portugal and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Upstream, Industrial & Energy Management, Commercial, and Renewables and New Business. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons primarily in Brazil, Mozambique, and Angola.

Featured Articles

