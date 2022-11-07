FWL Investment Management LLC Decreases Position in Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN)

FWL Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,812 shares during the quarter. Clearway Energy makes up approximately 1.1% of FWL Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. FWL Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Clearway Energy were worth $1,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CWEN. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Clearway Energy by 67.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Clearway Energy in the first quarter worth $50,000. AGF Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Clearway Energy by 333.7% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 1,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Clearway Energy by 47.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Clearway Energy in the first quarter worth about $102,000. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Clearway Energy alerts:

Clearway Energy Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:CWEN traded down $0.87 during trading on Monday, reaching $34.87. The stock had a trading volume of 15,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,397. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Clearway Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $29.61 and a one year high of $41.79. The company has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.41, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.71.

Clearway Energy Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.367 dividend. This is a positive change from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.88%.

Several research firms have issued reports on CWEN. TheStreet raised shares of Clearway Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Bank of America cut Clearway Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, September 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Clearway Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Clearway Energy from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

About Clearway Energy

(Get Rating)

Clearway Energy, Inc operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. It has approximately 5,000 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities. The company was formerly known as NRG Yield, Inc and changed its name to Clearway Energy, Inc in August 2018.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Clearway Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearway Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.