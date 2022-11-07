FWL Investment Management LLC Buys 120,947 Shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET)

FWL Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) by 102.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 239,317 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,947 shares during the period. Vermilion Energy comprises approximately 3.3% of FWL Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. FWL Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Vermilion Energy worth $4,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Vermilion Energy during the first quarter worth $25,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy in the first quarter valued at $37,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 8,245.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy in the second quarter valued at about $163,000. 24.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Vermilion Energy stock traded up $0.42 on Monday, reaching $24.64. 86,591 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,635,839. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 2.37. Vermilion Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.71 and a 52 week high of $30.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Vermilion Energy ( NYSE:VET Get Rating ) (TSE:VET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The oil and gas company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.74. Vermilion Energy had a return on equity of 43.05% and a net margin of 28.34%. The firm had revenue of $672.99 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Vermilion Energy Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.0628 dividend. This is a boost from Vermilion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.03%.

VET has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank cut shares of Vermilion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Vermilion Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$40.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$40.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vermilion Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.44.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

