Full Sail Capital LLC Raises Stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY)

Full Sail Capital LLC grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 186,562 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,368 shares during the quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF were worth $8,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 225.5% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 85.7% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000.

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FUTY traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $42.70. 2,638 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 388,707. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.84. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a 52-week low of $39.14 and a 52-week high of $50.25.

