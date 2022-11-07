Full Sail Capital LLC Has $30.61 Million Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Full Sail Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,289 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,195 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 3.0% of Full Sail Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Full Sail Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $30,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Motco increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 5,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

IJH stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $240.04. The company had a trading volume of 45,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,526,703. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $217.39 and a 52 week high of $292.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $234.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $240.14.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

