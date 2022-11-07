Full Sail Capital LLC Has $289,000 Stake in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)

Full Sail Capital LLC decreased its stake in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,423 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 866 shares during the quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC’s holdings in Continental Resources were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CLR. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Continental Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Continental Resources in the first quarter worth $36,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Continental Resources in the first quarter worth $47,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Continental Resources by 507.8% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 778 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Continental Resources in the second quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Continental Resources alerts:

Continental Resources Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE CLR traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $74.18. 268,089 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,099,293. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.91. Continental Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.75 and a twelve month high of $75.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Continental Resources ( NYSE:CLR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 45.89% and a net margin of 40.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 11.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on CLR. Barclays reduced their price objective on Continental Resources from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Raymond James lowered Continental Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Continental Resources from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Continental Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Continental Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $67.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Continental Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Continental Resources, Inc is an independent oil producer engaged in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm’s operations include horizontal drilling and protecting groundwater. The company was founded by Harold G. Hamm in 1967 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.