Full Sail Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Full Sail Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,490 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Full Sail Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 18,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,907,000 after purchasing an additional 3,805 shares during the period. Truadvice LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 13.4% in the first quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 15,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $1.51 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $379.35. 119,383 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,478,252. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $381.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $395.45. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $349.53 and a fifty-two week high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

