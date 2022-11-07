FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) and ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) Head to Head Analysis

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Rating) and ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

FTC Solar has a beta of 2.44, meaning that its stock price is 144% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ASE Technology has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares FTC Solar and ASE Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FTC Solar $270.52 million 0.69 -$106.59 million ($1.03) -1.78 ASE Technology $20.41 billion 0.59 $2.17 billion $1.22 4.50

Institutional and Insider Ownership

ASE Technology has higher revenue and earnings than FTC Solar. FTC Solar is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ASE Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

25.1% of FTC Solar shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.6% of ASE Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 44.1% of FTC Solar shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 22.9% of ASE Technology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares FTC Solar and ASE Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FTC Solar -42.67% -66.38% -39.92% ASE Technology 11.67% 27.84% 11.01%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for FTC Solar and ASE Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FTC Solar 1 1 4 1 2.71 ASE Technology 0 1 0 0 2.00

FTC Solar presently has a consensus target price of $6.85, indicating a potential upside of 273.30%. Given FTC Solar’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe FTC Solar is more favorable than ASE Technology.

Summary

FTC Solar beats ASE Technology on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FTC Solar

FTC Solar, Inc. provides solar tracker systems, technology, software, and engineering services in the United States, Vietnam, and internationally. It offers two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker solutions under the Voyager brand name. The company also provides SunPath, a software solution to enhance energy production; Atlas, a web-based enterprise-level database that allows users to manage their project portfolio; and SunDAT, a software solution enables automated design and optimization of solar panel systems across residential, commercial, and utility-scale sites. Its customers include project developers; solar asset owners; and engineering, procurement, and construction contractors that design and build solar energy projects. FTC Solar, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About ASE Technology

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. It offers packaging services, including flip chip ball grid array (BGA) and chip scale package (CSP), advanced chip scale packages, quad flat packages, low profile and thin quad flat packages, bump chip carrier and quad flat no-lead (QFN) packages, advanced QFN packages, plastic BGAs, and 3D chip packages; stacked die solutions in various packages; and copper and silver wire bonding solutions. The company also provides advanced packages, such as flip chip BGA; heat-spreader FCBGA; flip-chip CSP; hybrid FCCSP; flip chip package in package and package on package (POP); advanced single sided substrate; high-bandwidth POP; fan-out wafer-level packaging; SESUB; and 2.5D silicon interposer. In addition, it offers IC wire bonding packages; system-in-package products (SiP) and modules; and interconnect materials, as well as assembles automotive electronic products. Further, the company provides a range of semiconductor testing services, including front-end engineering testing, wafer probing, logic/mixed-signal/RF module and SiP/MEMS/discrete final testing, and other test-related services, as well as drop shipment services. Additionally, it develops, constructs, sells, leases, and manages real estate properties; produces substrates; offers information software, equipment leasing, investment advisory, and warehousing management services; processes and sells computer and communication peripherals, electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and motherboards; and imports and exports goods and technology. The company was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Kaohsiung, Taiwan.

