Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $13.88

Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.88 and last traded at $13.72, with a volume of 57414 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.67.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on FRO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Frontline from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Frontline Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.10 and a beta of 0.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Frontline Cuts Dividend

Frontline ( NYSE:FRO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The shipping company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Frontline had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 0.01%. The business had revenue of $159.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Frontline Ltd. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Frontline’s payout ratio is 193.55%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Frontline by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,018 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Amundi increased its position in Frontline by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 4,389 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Frontline by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,712 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Frontline by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 31,390 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 1,847 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Frontline by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 105,216 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after buying an additional 2,358 shares during the period. 26.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Frontline Company Profile

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

