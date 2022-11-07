Frax Price Index Share Trading 6.1% Higher Over Last Week (FPIS)

Frax Price Index Share (FPIS) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 7th. Over the last seven days, Frax Price Index Share has traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Frax Price Index Share has a market capitalization of $120.65 million and $73,154.00 worth of Frax Price Index Share was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Frax Price Index Share token can now be purchased for $1.44 or 0.00007018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Frax Price Index Share Profile

Frax Price Index Share’s genesis date was March 28th, 2022. Frax Price Index Share’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. Frax Price Index Share’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Frax Price Index Share’s official website is app.frax.finance.

Frax Price Index Share Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax is a fractional-algorithmic stablecoin protocol. Frax is open-source, permissionless, and entirely on-chain – currently implemented on Ethereum and 12 other chains. The end goal of the Frax protocol is to provide a highly scalable, decentralized, algorithmic money in place of fixed-supply digital assets like BTC. The Frax ecosystem has 2 stablecoins: FRAX (pegged to the US dollar) & FPI (pegged to the Consumer Price Index).”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax Price Index Share directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frax Price Index Share should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Frax Price Index Share using one of the exchanges listed above.

