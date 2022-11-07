Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) Shares Gap Down to $50.66

Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $50.66, but opened at $48.99. Franklin Covey shares last traded at $48.99, with a volume of 1 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Franklin Covey in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $673.91 million, a PE ratio of 37.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.87 and a 200-day moving average of $45.35.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Franklin Covey during the 1st quarter worth about $1,648,000. Pembroke Management LTD boosted its holdings in Franklin Covey by 0.9% in the first quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 775,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,084,000 after purchasing an additional 6,937 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Covey in the first quarter valued at approximately $714,000. TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Covey during the second quarter worth approximately $10,826,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Covey during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $281,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Covey Co is a global public company, which focuses on organizational performance improvement. It operates through the following segments: Direct Offices, Education Practice, International Licensees, and Corporate & Other. The Direct Offices segment includes sales personnel that serve the United States and Canada, international sales offices located in Japan, China, the United Kingdom, Australia, Germany, Switzerland, and Austria, governmental sales channels, coaching operations, and books and audio sales channels.

