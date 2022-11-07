Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) Shares Gap Down to $50.66

Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $50.66, but opened at $48.99. Franklin Covey shares last traded at $48.99, with a volume of 1 shares changing hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Franklin Covey in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.50.
Franklin Covey Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $673.91 million, a PE ratio of 37.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.87 and a 200-day moving average of $45.35.
Institutional Trading of Franklin Covey
About Franklin Covey
Franklin Covey Co is a global public company, which focuses on organizational performance improvement. It operates through the following segments: Direct Offices, Education Practice, International Licensees, and Corporate & Other. The Direct Offices segment includes sales personnel that serve the United States and Canada, international sales offices located in Japan, China, the United Kingdom, Australia, Germany, Switzerland, and Austria, governmental sales channels, coaching operations, and books and audio sales channels.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Franklin Covey (FC)
- Bulls Vs Bears: Mullen Automotive Short Interest Grows
- Palantir Falls Into The Hands Of Value Investors
- The Analysts Can’t Keep Up with Arista Networks Stock
- 3 Reasons Amazon Will Deliver Better 2023 Returns
- A Turnaround is Brewing in Starbucks Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Covey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Covey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.