Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV – Get Rating) (NYSE:FNV) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$191.00.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FNV. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$202.00 to C$195.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. CIBC lowered their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$260.00 to C$230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$205.00 to C$190.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform market weight” rating on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Eight Capital dropped their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$230.00 to C$225.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th.

Franco-Nevada Price Performance

Shares of TSE FNV opened at C$171.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 24.88 and a current ratio of 26.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$162.66 and a 200 day moving average of C$171.44. The firm has a market cap of C$32.83 billion and a PE ratio of 31.33. Franco-Nevada has a one year low of C$151.08 and a one year high of C$216.32.

Franco-Nevada Increases Dividend

Franco-Nevada ( TSE:FNV Get Rating ) (NYSE:FNV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C$1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.24 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$449.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$429.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Franco-Nevada will post 4.8819192 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.409 dividend. This is a boost from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.67%.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

