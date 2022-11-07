Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) Shares Sold by Hilton Capital Management LLC

Hilton Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 415,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,334 shares during the quarter. Four Corners Property Trust makes up 1.4% of Hilton Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Hilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Four Corners Property Trust were worth $11,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,712,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,296,000 after buying an additional 637,518 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,456,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,711,000 after buying an additional 312,407 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,230,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $411,828,000 after buying an additional 267,083 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 11.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,319,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,731,000 after purchasing an additional 236,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income boosted its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 2,926.4% in the second quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 237,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,321,000 after purchasing an additional 229,865 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FCPT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Four Corners Property Trust from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Berenberg Bank cut Four Corners Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James cut their price objective on Four Corners Property Trust from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Four Corners Property Trust to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Four Corners Property Trust from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Four Corners Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.33.

Four Corners Property Trust Stock Performance

Four Corners Property Trust Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE FCPT traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $26.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,155. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.67 and a 12-month high of $30.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 2.85.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.333 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. This is a boost from Four Corners Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.13%.

Four Corners Property Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

Recommended Stories

