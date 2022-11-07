Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.35 EPS

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Friday. The construction company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.35), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Fluor had a positive return on equity of 9.11% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. Fluor updated its Q4 guidance to $0.50-0.60 EPS and its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.50-$0.60 EPS.

Fluor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FLR traded up $1.83 on Friday, hitting $31.73. 3,385,319 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,439,869. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.51, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.49. Fluor has a one year low of $19.80 and a one year high of $32.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FLR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $26.00 target price on Fluor in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Fluor to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Fluor from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Sunday. StockNews.com began coverage on Fluor in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Fluor from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Sunday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fluor

About Fluor

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in Fluor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Delphia USA Inc. lifted its position in Fluor by 44.5% in the first quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 12,630 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 3,892 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Fluor by 3.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,488 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Fluor in the 1st quarter valued at $347,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Fluor by 62.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,379 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 5,133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

Read More

