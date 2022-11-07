Flow Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $61.52 Million (FLOW)

Flow (FLOW) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 6th. In the last week, Flow has traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Flow has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion and $61.52 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Flow coin can now be purchased for about $1.74 or 0.00008320 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Flow Profile

Flow was first traded on January 27th, 2021. Flow’s total supply is 1,368,093,963 coins and its circulating supply is 1,036,200,000 coins. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Flow is medium.com/dapperlabs. Flow’s official website is flow.com.

Buying and Selling Flow

According to CryptoCompare, “‍Flow is a fast, decentralized, and developer-friendly blockchain, designed as the foundation for a new generation of games, apps, and the digital assets that power them. It is based on a unique, multi-role architecture, and designed to scale without sharding, allowing for massive improvements in speed and throughput while preserving a developer-friendly, ACID-compliant environment.Flow empowers developers to build thriving crypto- and crypto-enabled businesses. Applications on Flow can keep consumers in control of their own data; create new kinds of digital assets tradable on open markets accessible from anywhere in the world; and build open economies owned by the users that help make them valuable.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flow directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flow should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Flow using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

