FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) Given New $10.00 Price Target at Telsey Advisory Group

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Telsey Advisory Group from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded FIGS from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of FIGS in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. Barclays cut shares of FIGS from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Cowen decreased their price objective on FIGS to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on FIGS in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. They set an overweight rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $16.14.

Shares of FIGS stock opened at $6.81 on Friday. FIGS has a 12 month low of $6.30 and a 12 month high of $43.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.06, a P/E/G ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.08.

FIGS ( NYSE:FIGS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $122.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.96 million. FIGS had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that FIGS will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other FIGS news, Director Michael J. Soenen bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.76 per share, with a total value of $127,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 34,425 shares in the company, valued at $439,263. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 21.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Twin Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of FIGS during the first quarter worth about $769,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in FIGS in the second quarter valued at approximately $179,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in FIGS by 13.7% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 715,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,519,000 after buying an additional 86,124 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its position in FIGS by 14.6% during the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 546,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,980,000 after acquiring an additional 69,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in FIGS by 187.4% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 16,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 10,848 shares during the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and masks. It also offers sports bras, performance leggings, tops, super-soft pima cotton tops, vests, and jackets.

