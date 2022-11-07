FidoMeta Trading Up 0.3% This Week (FMC)

FidoMeta (FMC) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 7th. One FidoMeta token can now be bought for about $0.0145 or 0.00000070 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, FidoMeta has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. FidoMeta has a total market cap of $218.11 million and $8,598.00 worth of FidoMeta was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

FidoMeta Profile

FidoMeta’s launch date was March 17th, 2022. FidoMeta’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for FidoMeta is fidometa.io. FidoMeta’s official Twitter account is @fidometa and its Facebook page is accessible here.

FidoMeta Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FidoMeta (FMC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. FidoMeta has a current supply of 15,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of FidoMeta is 0.01492136 USD and is down -0.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $9,760.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fidometa.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FidoMeta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FidoMeta should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FidoMeta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

