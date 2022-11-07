FidoMeta Trading 0.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days (FMC)

FidoMeta (FMC) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 6th. One FidoMeta token can currently be purchased for about $0.0149 or 0.00000071 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. FidoMeta has a total market cap of $223.82 million and approximately $10,202.00 worth of FidoMeta was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, FidoMeta has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About FidoMeta

FidoMeta’s genesis date was March 17th, 2022. FidoMeta’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens. FidoMeta’s official Twitter account is @fidometa and its Facebook page is accessible here. FidoMeta’s official website is fidometa.io.

Buying and Selling FidoMeta

According to CryptoCompare, “FidoMeta (FMC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. FidoMeta has a current supply of 15,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of FidoMeta is 0.0148516 USD and is down -1.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $9,744.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fidometa.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FidoMeta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FidoMeta should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FidoMeta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

