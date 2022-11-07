Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL) Stock Position Reduced by Full Sail Capital LLC

Full Sail Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 500,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,728 shares during the period. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of Full Sail Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Full Sail Capital LLC owned about 1.55% of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF worth $22,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FNCL. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 205.8% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000.

Get Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:FNCL traded up $0.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $48.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,853. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a 12 month low of $42.22 and a 12 month high of $59.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.11 and a 200-day moving average of $47.08.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.