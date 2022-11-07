Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC Has $2.46 Million Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,802 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up approximately 1.2% of Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 76,021,301 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,168,493,000 after purchasing an additional 5,868,493 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 47.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,686,480 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,606,033,000 after buying an additional 5,053,394 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 35,248.8% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,791,495 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,811,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783,598 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $640,957,000. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Mastercard by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,219,816 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,796,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430,200 shares during the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on MA. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $428.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $472.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Moffett Nathanson decreased their target price on Mastercard to $420.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Mastercard from $445.00 to $388.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $398.26.

Mastercard Stock Up 1.4 %

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:MA traded up $4.53 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $322.90. The stock had a trading volume of 123,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,561,407. The company has a market cap of $310.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.11, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $276.87 and a 12 month high of $399.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $309.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $329.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.58%.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In other news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $2,260,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,586,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Mastercard news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $2,260,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,207 shares in the company, valued at $3,586,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,660,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Articles

