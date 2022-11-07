Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 258,834 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,660 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 7.1% of Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $15,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 344.3% during the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2,004.0% during the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 104.0% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000.

Shares of IEFA traded up $2.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $57.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,889,381 shares. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.53. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84.

