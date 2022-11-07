Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,613 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies accounts for 1.6% of Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LOW. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,675,859 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,349,793,000 after acquiring an additional 205,858 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 13.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,809,836 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,174,691,000 after buying an additional 666,437 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 3,610,961 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $730,100,000 after buying an additional 1,299,622 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 12,323.7% in the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,174,865 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $641,926,000 after purchasing an additional 3,149,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,918,239 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $590,039,000 after buying an additional 286,400 shares during the last quarter. 74.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total value of $2,521,205.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,575 shares in the company, valued at $5,696,882.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 1.9 %

LOW traded up $3.37 during trading on Monday, reaching $185.52. 63,742 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,920,919. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $192.91 and its 200 day moving average is $192.31. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.12 and a 12 month high of $263.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.15.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $27.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 155.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.52 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 19th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 33.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LOW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $233.78.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

See Also

