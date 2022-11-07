Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) Given New C$995.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Scotiabank from C$910.00 to C$995.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 39.57% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$780.00 to C$800.00 in a report on Friday. CIBC boosted their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$900.00 to C$950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Fairfax Financial from C$725.00 to C$700.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th.

Get Fairfax Financial alerts:

Fairfax Financial Stock Up 3.0 %

FFH traded up C$20.78 on Monday, hitting C$712.92. The company had a trading volume of 35,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,739. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$644.53 and a 200-day moving average price of C$664.94. Fairfax Financial has a 12-month low of C$524.71 and a 12-month high of C$716.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.99, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of C$17.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.95.

Fairfax Financial Company Profile

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Insurance and Reinsurance, Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fairfax Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fairfax Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.