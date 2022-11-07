Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Shares Sold by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,239 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 1,110 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EXPE. Sierra Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 817.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 266 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Expedia Group in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in Expedia Group by 412.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 318 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. 97.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total value of $72,529.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,543.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Expedia Group news, Director Jonathan L. Dolgen sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total value of $101,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,779 shares in the company, valued at $3,836,457.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 636 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total transaction of $72,529.44. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,020,543.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Expedia Group from $216.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Expedia Group from $155.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Atlantic Securities cut their price target on Expedia Group to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Expedia Group from $128.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Expedia Group from $145.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Expedia Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.21.

Shares of EXPE opened at $92.63 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $97.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.47. The company has a market capitalization of $14.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Expedia Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.36 and a fifty-two week high of $217.72.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The online travel company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 4.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.77) EPS. Research analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

