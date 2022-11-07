Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Shares Sold by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,119 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 645.3% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 26,819,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,085,000 after buying an additional 23,220,845 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 93,209,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,439,591,000 after acquiring an additional 15,573,269 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,199,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,533,663,000 after acquiring an additional 12,205,179 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,862,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,137,284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,365,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,663,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,534,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118,839 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelon alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EXC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Exelon from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Exelon in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Exelon from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Exelon from $49.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Exelon from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.80.

Exelon Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of EXC opened at $37.18 on Monday. Exelon Co. has a 12-month low of $35.19 and a 12-month high of $50.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.49.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. Exelon had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 45.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Exelon Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.3375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is 62.50%.

Exelon Profile

(Get Rating)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.