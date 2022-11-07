Evoke Pharma (EVOK) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 9th. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.46 million during the quarter. Evoke Pharma had a negative net margin of 372.04% and a negative return on equity of 185.09%.

NASDAQ EVOK opened at $1.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 10.45 and a current ratio of 10.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.93. Evoke Pharma has a twelve month low of $1.55 and a twelve month high of $16.80.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Evoke Pharma in a research note on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It is developing Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray that has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in females.

