Evmos 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $2.43 Million (EVMOS)

Evmos (EVMOS) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 7th. In the last week, Evmos has traded down 14.7% against the US dollar. One Evmos coin can now be bought for about $1.78 or 0.00008628 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Evmos has a market cap of $534.92 million and approximately $2.43 million worth of Evmos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Evmos alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003241 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000287 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000357 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $123.07 or 0.00595289 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,410.46 or 0.31007620 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Evmos Coin Profile

Evmos launched on September 30th, 2020. Evmos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,864,437 coins. Evmos’ official Twitter account is @evmosorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Evmos’ official website is evmos.org.

Evmos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Evmos is bringing the world of Ethereum-based applications and assets to the interoperable networks of the Cosmos ecosystem, all while aligning developer and user incentives.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Evmos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Evmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Evmos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Evmos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.