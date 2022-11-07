EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) PT Lowered to $33.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EVERTEC in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of EVERTEC from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of EVERTEC from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of EVERTEC from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.50.

EVERTEC Stock Performance

NYSE:EVTC opened at $32.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 2.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.99. EVERTEC has a fifty-two week low of $30.72 and a fifty-two week high of $51.06.

EVERTEC Announces Dividend

EVERTEC ( NYSE:EVTC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $160.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.22 million. EVERTEC had a net margin of 41.09% and a return on equity of 33.61%. EVERTEC’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that EVERTEC will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.52%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in EVERTEC by 8.9% during the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 52,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,661,000 after buying an additional 4,339 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in EVERTEC during the third quarter worth about $56,134,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in EVERTEC by 219.2% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 32,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 22,047 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in EVERTEC by 8.6% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 338,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,603,000 after buying an additional 26,722 shares during the period. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in EVERTEC by 32.4% during the third quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 122,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,853,000 after buying an additional 30,105 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

EVERTEC Company Profile

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; Business Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

Featured Articles

