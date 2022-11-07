Everipedia Tops One Day Trading Volume of $5.82 Million (IQ)

Everipedia (IQ) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 7th. During the last seven days, Everipedia has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. Everipedia has a total market capitalization of $50.02 million and $5.82 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Everipedia token can now be purchased for about $0.0045 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Everipedia alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003333 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000291 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000361 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.80 or 0.00602113 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,497.13 or 0.31345919 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Everipedia Profile

Everipedia’s launch date was December 19th, 2020. Everipedia’s total supply is 12,070,492,550 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,166,619,627 tokens. The Reddit community for Everipedia is https://reddit.com/r/everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Everipedia is iq.wiki.

Everipedia Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everipedia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everipedia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Everipedia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Everipedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Everipedia and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.