Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) Director Sells $50,682.08 in Stock

Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN – Get Rating) Director Kevin D. Maroney sold 1,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total transaction of $50,682.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $382,312.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Evans Bancorp Trading Down 0.3 %
NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $36.54. The company had a trading volume of 24,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,368. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Evans Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.53 and a 52 week high of $44.47. The company has a market cap of $201.48 million, a PE ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.07.
Evans Bancorp Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 13th were given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 12th. This is an increase from Evans Bancorp’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.62. Evans Bancorp’s payout ratio is 29.29%.
Evans Bancorp Company Profile
Evans Bancorp, Inc primarily operates as the financial holding company for Evans Bank, N.A. that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in Western New York and the Finger Lakes Region of New York State. It operates in two segments, Banking Activities and Insurance Agency Activities.
