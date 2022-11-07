Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF) Price Target Raised to €78.00

Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF – Get Rating) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from €77.00 ($77.00) to €78.00 ($78.00) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Euronext from €101.00 ($101.00) to €94.00 ($94.00) in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Euronext from €103.70 ($103.70) to €91.50 ($91.50) in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of Euronext in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.90.

Get Euronext alerts:

Euronext Price Performance

OTCMKTS:EUXTF remained flat at $62.20 during trading hours on Monday. 41 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,169. Euronext has a twelve month low of $59.15 and a twelve month high of $109.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.69 and a 200 day moving average of $74.68.

Euronext Company Profile

Euronext N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates securities and derivatives exchanges in Continental Europe, Ireland, and Norway. The company offers a range of exchange and corporate services, including security listings, cash and derivatives trading, and market data dissemination. It also provides listing venues and cash equities trading venues; and various marketplaces, including multilateral trading facilities for investors, broker-dealers, and other market participants to meet directly to buy and sell cash equities, fixed income securities, and exchange traded products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Euronext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.