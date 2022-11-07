Euro Coin (EUROC) 24-Hour Volume Hits $1.70 Million

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 7th. During the last week, Euro Coin has traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar. One Euro Coin token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00004819 BTC on exchanges. Euro Coin has a market cap of $80.72 million and $1.70 million worth of Euro Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003356 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000289 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000359 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.95 or 0.00598335 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,456.24 or 0.31166310 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000304 BTC.

About Euro Coin

Euro Coin launched on May 23rd, 2022. Euro Coin’s total supply is 80,779,331 tokens. Euro Coin’s official Twitter account is @circlepay and its Facebook page is accessible here. Euro Coin’s official website is www.circle.com.

Euro Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Euro Coin (EUROC) is a fully-reserved, euro-backed stablecoin developed and issued by Circle.Discord”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Euro Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Euro Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Euro Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

