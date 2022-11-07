Euler (EUL) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $83.24 Million

Euler (EUL) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 6th. One Euler token can now be purchased for about $8.38 or 0.00039811 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Euler has a market capitalization of $83.24 million and $1.77 million worth of Euler was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Euler has traded up 20.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Euler

Euler launched on August 25th, 2021. Euler’s total supply is 27,182,818 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,931,059 tokens. The official message board for Euler is blog.euler.finance. Euler’s official website is www.euler.finance. Euler’s official Twitter account is @eulerfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Euler

According to CryptoCompare, “Euler is a non-custodial permissionless lending protocol on Ethereum that helps users to earn interest on their crypto assets or hedge against volatile markets without the need for a trusted third party. EUL is an ERC20 token that acts as the native governance token of the Euler Protocol.”

