Euler (EUL) Price Tops $8.09

Euler (EUL) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 7th. Euler has a total market cap of $80.31 million and approximately $2.30 million worth of Euler was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Euler token can currently be purchased for about $8.09 or 0.00038996 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Euler has traded 16.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Euler alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003356 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000289 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000359 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.95 or 0.00598335 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,456.24 or 0.31166310 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000304 BTC.

About Euler

Euler’s genesis date was August 25th, 2021. Euler’s total supply is 27,182,818 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,931,059 tokens. Euler’s official Twitter account is @eulerfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Euler’s official website is www.euler.finance. The official message board for Euler is blog.euler.finance.

Euler Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Euler is a non-custodial permissionless lending protocol on Ethereum that helps users to earn interest on their crypto assets or hedge against volatile markets without the need for a trusted third party. EUL is an ERC20 token that acts as the native governance token of the Euler Protocol.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Euler directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Euler should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Euler using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Euler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Euler and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.