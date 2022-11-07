Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD) Sets New 1-Year High at $28.30

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $28.30 and last traded at $28.25, with a volume of 18686 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.14.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
ETD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday.
Ethan Allen Interiors Stock Up 3.4 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $710.98 million, a PE ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.24.
Institutional Trading of Ethan Allen Interiors
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the first quarter worth $33,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Ethan Allen Interiors Company Profile
Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States, Mexico, Honduras, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.
