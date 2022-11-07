Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) Price Target Cut to $46.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $53.00 to $46.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.73% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Essent Group from $54.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Essent Group from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Essent Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Essent Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Essent Group from $51.00 to $43.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.75.

Get Essent Group alerts:

Essent Group Price Performance

NYSE:ESNT traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $38.42. 1,843 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 595,434. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.82, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.20. Essent Group has a 52-week low of $34.27 and a 52-week high of $50.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.78.

Insider Transactions at Essent Group

Essent Group ( NYSE:ESNT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $244.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.29 million. Essent Group had a net margin of 85.02% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Essent Group will post 7.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Aditya Dutt sold 6,000 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.95, for a total value of $251,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,217,514.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Forum Financial Management LP increased its position in shares of Essent Group by 5.3% in the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 5,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Essent Group by 9.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Essent Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 41,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP grew its position in Essent Group by 4.7% during the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 10,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Essent Group by 43.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Essent Group

(Get Rating)

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Essent Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essent Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.