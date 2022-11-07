Ergo (ERG) Trading Up 5% This Week

Ergo (ERG) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 7th. During the last seven days, Ergo has traded up 5% against the US dollar. One Ergo coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.00 or 0.00009609 BTC on exchanges. Ergo has a market capitalization of $123.97 million and approximately $1.14 million worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,822.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000561 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.13 or 0.00332012 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00020054 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00122914 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.55 or 0.00747017 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $119.14 or 0.00572190 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000792 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004804 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.99 or 0.00230474 BTC.

ERG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 61,959,543 coins. The official message board for Ergo is www.ergoforum.org. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute.EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch.EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019)”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

