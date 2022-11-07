EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Shares Sold by Rock Creek Group LP

Rock Creek Group LP cut its position in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the period. Rock Creek Group LP’s holdings in EQT were worth $1,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of EQT during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of EQT during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EQT during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of EQT during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, First Command Bank acquired a new position in shares of EQT during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EQT traded up $3.39 during trading on Monday, reaching $44.47. 235,569 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,878,574. The stock has a market cap of $16.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.15. EQT Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.95 and a fifty-two week high of $51.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.37.

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that EQT Co. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.27%.

EQT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on EQT in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. PETERS & COMPAN restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of EQT in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Scotiabank assumed coverage on EQT in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on EQT from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on EQT from $73.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.81.

In other EQT news, EVP William E. Jordan sold 98,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.51, for a total transaction of $4,100,482.33. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 297,787 shares in the company, valued at $12,361,138.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

