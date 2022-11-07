EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.02-2.10 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.60. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.22-1.23 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.26 billion. EPAM Systems also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $2.62-$2.70 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on EPAM Systems from $496.00 to $475.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on EPAM Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on EPAM Systems from $490.00 to $400.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Barclays cut their target price on EPAM Systems from $485.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on EPAM Systems from $480.00 to $435.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $440.50.

EPAM Systems Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of EPAM stock traded up $11.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $312.52. 518,641 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 418,034. EPAM Systems has a fifty-two week low of $168.59 and a fifty-two week high of $725.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $369.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $348.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $17.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.49, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.86. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 8.65%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that EPAM Systems will post 8.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Balazs Fejes sold 47,811 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.30, for a total value of $20,238,396.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,491,047.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other EPAM Systems news, VP Gary C. Abrahams sold 557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.64, for a total value of $252,120.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $676,696.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Balazs Fejes sold 47,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.30, for a total value of $20,238,396.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,972 shares in the company, valued at $5,491,047.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,527 shares of company stock valued at $28,901,058. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 134.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 150 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Baader Bank INC acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the first quarter valued at about $222,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 36.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 842 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 63.7% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 889 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 14.4% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 90.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

