EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Price Target Cut to $400.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Citigroup from $520.00 to $400.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on EPAM Systems from $490.00 to $400.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Cowen lifted their price target on EPAM Systems from $400.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on EPAM Systems from $460.00 to $419.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Susquehanna lowered their target price on EPAM Systems from $496.00 to $475.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on EPAM Systems from $496.00 to $475.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $440.50.

EPAM stock opened at $312.52 on Friday. EPAM Systems has a twelve month low of $168.59 and a twelve month high of $725.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $369.32 and its 200-day moving average is $348.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.93 billion, a PE ratio of 45.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.60.

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.86. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 8.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that EPAM Systems will post 8.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Gary C. Abrahams sold 557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.64, for a total transaction of $252,120.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,495 shares in the company, valued at $676,696.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Gary C. Abrahams sold 557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.64, for a total transaction of $252,120.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,495 shares in the company, valued at $676,696.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Balazs Fejes sold 47,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.30, for a total value of $20,238,396.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,491,047.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,527 shares of company stock worth $28,901,058 over the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 276.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,534,789 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,938,272,000 after purchasing an additional 4,798,503 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,234,948 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,849,348,000 after purchasing an additional 115,422 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,594,596 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,301,747,000 after purchasing an additional 935,119 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,471,924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $733,197,000 after purchasing an additional 206,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,764,856 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $523,474,000 after purchasing an additional 38,642 shares in the last quarter. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

