EOS Price Tops $1.14 (EOS)

EOS (EOS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 7th. During the last seven days, EOS has traded up 0.5% against the dollar. EOS has a total market cap of $1.14 billion and $192.77 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EOS coin can now be purchased for $1.14 or 0.00005477 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00011587 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00019441 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00006668 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004757 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00004408 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000632 BTC.

EOS Profile

EOS (CRYPTO:EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,061,006,819 coins and its circulating supply is 1,005,272,649 coins. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. EOS’s official message board is eosnetwork.com/blog. The official website for EOS is eosnetwork.com.

Buying and Selling EOS

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS.IO is software that introduces a blockchain architecture designed to enable vertical and horizontal scaling of decentralized applications (the “EOS.IO Software”). This is achieved through an operating system-like construct upon which applications can be built. The software provides accounts, authentication, databases, asynchronous communication and the scheduling of applications across multiple CPU cores and/or clusters. The resulting technology is a blockchain architecture that has the potential to scale to millions of transactions per second, eliminates user fees and allows for quick and easy deployment of decentralized applications. For more information, please read the EOS.IO Technical White Paper.Blockexplorer: https://eospark.com/In the case of EOS, circulating supply and total supply are available but max supply is not available, which indicates that EOS supply is infinite. The current cap is 1 billion tokens, there will be an inflation of up to 5% per annum to reward the block producers and they may use these to sell or to invest back into EOS dapps.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), Bloks.io (backup)”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

