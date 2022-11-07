Enthusiast Gaming (EGLX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Enthusiast Gaming (NASDAQ:EGLX – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 14th. Analysts expect Enthusiast Gaming to post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter.

Enthusiast Gaming (NASDAQ:EGLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. Enthusiast Gaming had a negative return on equity of 19.24% and a negative net margin of 26.78%. The business had revenue of $40.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.82 million. On average, analysts expect Enthusiast Gaming to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Enthusiast Gaming stock opened at $0.59 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.60. Enthusiast Gaming has a 12-month low of $0.56 and a 12-month high of $4.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Enthusiast Gaming by 182.3% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 511,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 330,310 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Enthusiast Gaming by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 524,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 35,068 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Enthusiast Gaming by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 405,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 57,036 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Enthusiast Gaming by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 224,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 14,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Enthusiast Gaming by 117.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 212,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 114,805 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EGLX shares. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Enthusiast Gaming from C$11.50 to C$7.25 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Enthusiast Gaming from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd.

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc engages in the media, content, entertainment, and esports businesses the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates an online network of approximately 100 gaming related websites; owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a video-gaming expo; provides management and support services to players involved in professional gaming; owns and manages esports teams for various games comprising Call of Duty, Madden NFL, Fortnite, Overwatch, Super Smash Bros., Rocket League, and Valorant; and produces and programs approximately 30 weekly shows across AVOD and OTT channels, and represents approximately 500 gaming influencers on YouTube and Twitch.

