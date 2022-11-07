Ensign Energy Services (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) Price Target Increased to C$7.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Ensign Energy Services (OTCMKTS:ESVIF – Get Rating) had its target price raised by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

ESVIF has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Ensign Energy Services from C$5.25 to C$3.75 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. TD Securities upgraded Ensign Energy Services to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Ensign Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ensign Energy Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.17.

Get Ensign Energy Services alerts:

Ensign Energy Services Price Performance

Shares of Ensign Energy Services stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $2.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,571. Ensign Energy Services has a 1 year low of $1.12 and a 1 year high of $3.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.57.

About Ensign Energy Services

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ensign Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ensign Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.