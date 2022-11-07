Enjin Coin (ENJ) Market Capitalization Hits $453.46 Million

Enjin Coin (ENJ) traded down 5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 6th. In the last week, Enjin Coin has traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar. One Enjin Coin token can now be purchased for $0.45 or 0.00002171 BTC on exchanges. Enjin Coin has a total market capitalization of $453.46 million and $31.19 million worth of Enjin Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003335 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000284 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000352 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $123.47 or 0.00587901 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000286 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6,431.22 or 0.30622794 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000308 BTC.
Enjin Coin Profile
Enjin Coin launched on June 23rd, 2017. Enjin Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Enjin Coin’s official message board is enjin.io/blog. Enjin Coin’s official Twitter account is @enjin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Enjin Coin is enjin.io. The Reddit community for Enjin Coin is https://reddit.com/r/enjincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Enjin Coin Token Trading
