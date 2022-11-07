Eneti (NETI) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Eneti (NASDAQ:NETI – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 8th. Analysts expect Eneti to post earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
NASDAQ NETI opened at $8.63 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.03. Eneti has a twelve month low of $4.81 and a twelve month high of $14.49.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NETI shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Eneti from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Eneti in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.33.
Eneti Inc engages in the offshore wind and marine-based renewable energy businesses. It owns and operates five wind turbine installation vessels. The company was formerly known as Scorpio Bulkers Inc and changed its name to Eneti Inc in February 2021. Eneti Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Monaco.
