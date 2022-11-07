Eneti (NETI) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Eneti (NASDAQ:NETI – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 8th. Analysts expect Eneti to post earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Eneti Stock Performance

NASDAQ NETI opened at $8.63 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.03. Eneti has a twelve month low of $4.81 and a twelve month high of $14.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NETI shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Eneti from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Eneti in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Eneti

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NETI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Eneti during the first quarter worth about $102,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Eneti in the first quarter valued at approximately $996,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eneti by 84.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 19,369 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eneti in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,563,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Eneti by 57.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 463,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,941,000 after acquiring an additional 168,787 shares during the last quarter.

Eneti Inc engages in the offshore wind and marine-based renewable energy businesses. It owns and operates five wind turbine installation vessels. The company was formerly known as Scorpio Bulkers Inc and changed its name to Eneti Inc in February 2021. Eneti Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Monaco.

