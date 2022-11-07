Enbridge (TSE:ENB) Lowered to Sector Perform at National Bankshares

Enbridge (TSE:ENB – Get Rating) (NYSE:ENB) was downgraded by research analysts at National Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$54.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$53.00. National Bankshares’ price target points to a potential upside of 0.75% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ENB. Raymond James raised Enbridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$57.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Enbridge from C$62.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. CSFB dropped their price objective on Enbridge from C$58.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Enbridge to C$54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Enbridge from C$62.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$57.94.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Enbridge Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of ENB traded down C$0.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$53.60. 7,041,947 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,129,887. The stock has a market cap of C$108.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$52.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$55.03. Enbridge has a 12 month low of C$46.88 and a 12 month high of C$59.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.20, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.