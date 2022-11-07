Employees Retirement System of Texas Sells 64,000 Shares of The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS)

Employees Retirement System of Texas lowered its position in The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS – Get Rating) by 95.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 64,000 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in First Bancshares were worth $86,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of First Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in First Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $153,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in First Bancshares during the second quarter worth approximately $168,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in First Bancshares during the first quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in First Bancshares by 23.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,354 shares of the bank’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FBMS stock opened at $32.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $783.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 0.92. The First Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.95 and a 52-week high of $42.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 7th. First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.94%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FBMS. Hovde Group raised shares of First Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of First Bancshares from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First, A National Banking Association that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement and health savings accounts.

