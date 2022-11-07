Employees Retirement System of Texas Reduces Position in Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT)

Employees Retirement System of Texas decreased its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,135 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 807 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Elbit Systems were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elbit Systems during the second quarter worth about $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elbit Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Elbit Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $102,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Elbit Systems by 19.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 458 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Elbit Systems by 27.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 576 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Elbit Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ ESLT opened at $196.74 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of 37.33 and a beta of 0.67. Elbit Systems Ltd. has a 1-year low of $144.72 and a 1-year high of $244.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The aerospace company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($0.36). Elbit Systems had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Elbit Systems Ltd. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 5th. Elbit Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.50%.

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for the defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter systems; commercial aviation systems and aerostructures; unmanned aircraft systems; electro-optic, night vision, and countermeasures systems; naval systems; land vehicle systems; munitions, such as precision munitions for land, air, and sea applications; command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, and cyber systems; electronic warfare and signal intelligence systems; and other commercial activities.

