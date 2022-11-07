Employees Retirement System of Texas Purchases 13,000 Shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) by 39.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 46,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $1,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of JHG. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 112.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 87.2% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 107.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Janus Henderson Group alerts:

Janus Henderson Group Stock Up 1.2 %

Janus Henderson Group stock opened at $21.72 on Monday. Janus Henderson Group plc has a fifty-two week low of $19.09 and a fifty-two week high of $48.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.47.

Janus Henderson Group Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.18%. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.41%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on JHG shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $20.50 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $22.10 to $18.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Janus Henderson Group currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

Janus Henderson Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.